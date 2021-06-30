Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock remained flat at $$198.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $198.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.47.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

