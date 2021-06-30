Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CJ remained flat at $C$3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 267,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm has a market cap of C$502.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

