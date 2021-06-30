Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

