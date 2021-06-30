Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 21,907 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.95. The company had a trading volume of 390,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $614.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

