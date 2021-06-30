Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 893.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. 89,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,279. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

