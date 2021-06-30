Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.3% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.52. 23,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $174.07 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.