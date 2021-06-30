Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

