Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 7.3% Higher

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.38. 21,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,979,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 664,774 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.