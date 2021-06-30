Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.85

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $35.90. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 24,131 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,929 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.