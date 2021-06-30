Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,244.69

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,244.69 ($42.39) and last traded at GBX 3,215 ($42.00), with a volume of 53003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,185 ($41.61).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,056.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 45.90 ($0.60) dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt acquired 397 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, with a total value of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

Caledonia Investments Company Profile (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

