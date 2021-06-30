Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $289.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $270.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

CVGW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 90,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

