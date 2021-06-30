CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07. CAI International has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. On average, analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

