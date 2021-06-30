Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 142,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 283,410 shares.The stock last traded at $13.71 and had previously closed at $13.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Cadiz alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $531.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.12.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cadiz by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cadiz by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.