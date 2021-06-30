Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.63. 362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

