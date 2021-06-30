C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $48,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $170,626.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,058. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

