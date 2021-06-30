C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

