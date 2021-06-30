C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,513 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

