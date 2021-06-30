C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 520 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,355 shares of company stock worth $57,151,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.