BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY remained flat at $$61.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 121,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.46. BYD has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $72.91.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

