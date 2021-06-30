Burst Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,463.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $52.46 million and $21,463.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Burst Coin Profile
Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
