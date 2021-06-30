BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post sales of $30.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $30.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $127.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 1,349,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,851. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,787,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

