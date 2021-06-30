BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 113,428 shares.The stock last traded at $77.53 and had previously closed at $78.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

