BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP has decreased its dividend payment by 54.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRP has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BRP to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.