Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $683.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $693.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.