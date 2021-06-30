Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

