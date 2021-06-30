Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,805,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141,059 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.4% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $792,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 209,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

