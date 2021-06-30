Brokers Set Expectations for Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE AKU opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$284.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.98.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

