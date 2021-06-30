Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) PT at $13.60

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of TEN opened at $19.40 on Friday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock worth $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
