Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) PT at $13.60

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of TEN opened at $19.40 on Friday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock worth $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

