Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Target Price at GBX 778.33

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded down GBX 17.40 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 739.20 ($9.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 785.67. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

