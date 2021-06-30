Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $45.00

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,503. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $324.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

