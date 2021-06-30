Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) PT at GBX 779

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 779 ($10.18).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHNX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price for the company.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 674.07 ($8.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,188,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,172.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 624 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.