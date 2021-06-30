Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $57.30

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MTYFF stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

