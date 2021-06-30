Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $57.30

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MTYFF stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

