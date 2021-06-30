Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $53.76

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,471. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.