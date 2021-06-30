Brokerages Set Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Target Price at $113.75

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 215,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,318. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

