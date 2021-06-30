Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $73.53

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.36. 224,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,424. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

