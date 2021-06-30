Brokerages Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) PT at C$8.18

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

EXE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.51. 75,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.07. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The firm has a market cap of C$762.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

