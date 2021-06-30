Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Price Target at $29.97

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 69,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.