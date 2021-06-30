Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $80.68

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

