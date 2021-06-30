Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target at $48.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

AKZOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

AKZOY opened at $42.22 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

