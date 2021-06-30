Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.88. 175,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,396,418. The company has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

