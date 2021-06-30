Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

