Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE KO opened at $53.86 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

