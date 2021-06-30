Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.51. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 658,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,221. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

