Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,208,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

