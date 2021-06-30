Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $984.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.00 million. Methanex posted sales of $512.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

