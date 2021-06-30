Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.07. Hologic posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

