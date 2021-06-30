Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,155. The stock has a market cap of $896.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.