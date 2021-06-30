Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:GATX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 238,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,138. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

