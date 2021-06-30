Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 228,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

