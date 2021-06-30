Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 362.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 116,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,841. Broadstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

